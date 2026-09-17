Olympic events to be held in a river inhabited by crocodiles

Rowing competitions at the 2032 Olympic Games are planned to be held in the Fitzroy River, which is inhabited by crocodiles. This was reported by «The Athletic».

As noted, the International Olympic Committee has approved this river as one of the venues for the competitions.

Earlier, the GIICA organization, responsible for the construction and modernization of sports infrastructure for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics, deemed the Fitzroy River suitable for canoe and kayak events. Experts studied the main parameters of the river and stated that it meets the requirements of the international sports federation.

However, the presence of crocodiles in the area brings the issue of safety to the agenda. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli stated that regional authorities will take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators.

Rowers of the Australian national team regularly train on the Fitzroy River. Interuniversity competitions are also organized here from time to time.

The 2032 Summer Olympics will be held in Brisbane, Australia. Some types of competitions are planned to be held in areas outside the city, including regional centers.

The Fitzroy River is one of the largest water bodies in Queensland and is also known for its natural landscape and as a habitat for crocodiles.