Olympic events to be held in a river inhabited by crocodiles

·55·World
Olympic events to be held in a river inhabited by crocodiles

Rowing competitions at the 2032 Olympic Games are planned to be held in the Fitzroy River, which is inhabited by crocodiles. This was reported by «The Athletic».

As noted, the International Olympic Committee has approved this river as one of the venues for the competitions.

Earlier, the GIICA organization, responsible for the construction and modernization of sports infrastructure for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics, deemed the Fitzroy River suitable for canoe and kayak events. Experts studied the main parameters of the river and stated that it meets the requirements of the international sports federation.

However, the presence of crocodiles in the area brings the issue of safety to the agenda. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli stated that regional authorities will take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators.

Rowers of the Australian national team regularly train on the Fitzroy River. Interuniversity competitions are also organized here from time to time.

The 2032 Summer Olympics will be held in Brisbane, Australia. Some types of competitions are planned to be held in areas outside the city, including regional centers.

The Fitzroy River is one of the largest water bodies in Queensland and is also known for its natural landscape and as a habitat for crocodiles.

2032 OlympicsFitzroy RiverGIICAQueensland
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A video of an elderly woman neutralizing a Russian drone with her bare hands goes viral in Ukraine (video)A video of an elderly woman neutralizing a Russian drone with her bare hands goes viral in Ukraine (video)Today, 16:33A man sleeping on a bench narrowly escapes collapsing billboardA man sleeping on a bench narrowly escapes collapsing billboardToday, 16:26Dolphin shocks scientists by eating fish vomitDolphin shocks scientists by eating fish vomitToday, 16:22Father and daughter's wedding dance goes viral on the internet in Kazakhstan (video)Father and daughter's wedding dance goes viral on the internet in Kazakhstan (video)Today, 15:59Fake police station operating for eight months in an Indian hotel exposedFake police station operating for eight months in an Indian hotel exposedToday, 15:52India strongly warns US against consequences of Russia and Iran sanctionsIndia strongly warns US against consequences of Russia and Iran sanctionsToday, 15:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer