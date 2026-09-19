Pikachu on the International Space Station: The tiny hero on a scientific mission in orbit

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Pikachu on the International Space Station: The tiny hero on a scientific mission in orbit

The European Space Agency (ESA) and The Pokemon Company International have announced an unprecedented joint program aimed at popularizing space. As part of this collaboration, the world-famous character Pikachu has returned not only from Earth but also from the International Space Station. This initiative is expected to be an important step in increasing the interest of the younger generation in science and technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports. According to ixbt.com,

this project is dedicated to World Space Week, celebrated from October 4 to 10. As its centerpiece, large-scale family exhibitions will be organized, telling the story of European space programs, the exploration of the solar system, and the daily activities of astronauts on the orbital station.

The image of Pikachu is being actively used to popularize space research. Specifically, a plush toy version of the character traveled to the International Space Station with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and completed a unique and successful flight in space.

67 days in space

According to the source, the tiny Pikachu spent the period from April 11 to June 17 in orbit. In total, it spent 67 days in space, completing approximately 1,040 full orbits around the Earth. This unique experiment is recognized as an interesting step toward integrating space research with popular culture.

Within the framework of this initiative, not only scientific and educational exhibitions will be held, but special products will also be presented to the general public. In particular, ESA and Pokemon plan to release exclusive clothing, various accessories, and collectible merchandise.

Integration in the digital world

The digital part of the program also includes the popular Pokemon GO game. Players visiting museums and exhibitions in Europe will have access to special digital content. Users will be able to meet the specially added "Astronaut Pikachu," participate in interesting raids, and engage in temporary research tasks.

This joint program, by linking science and the entertainment industry, is expected to be an effective tool for conveying Europe's achievements in space research to the general public, especially young people. The synthesis of space and popular characters creates a foundation for continuing such popular science projects in the future.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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