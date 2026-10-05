Will the 32-year unpleasant streak come to an end? Uzbekistan plays against South Korea tomorrow

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Will the 32-year unpleasant streak come to an end? Uzbekistan plays against South Korea tomorrow

Tomorrow, on October 6, the Uzbekistan national football team will play an important and final friendly match within the framework of the upcoming international FIFA days. Our representatives will line up against South Korea, one of the strongest grand teams of the continent.

This confrontation is of immense importance not only for testing the current state of the teams, but also from the perspective of breaking one of the longest-running unfavorable traditions in the history of Uzbek football. The main teams of the two countries are facing each other on the green field once again after a massive 8-year break.

History of 16 matches: Numbers and a single historic victory

The national teams of Uzbekistan and South Korea have competed against each other a total of 16 times on the international arena so far. The statistics of head-to-head matches look as follows:

  • South Korea victories: 11 matches;

  • Draws: 4 matches;

  • Uzbekistan victory: 1 match;

  • Goal difference: 14:34 (in favor of the opponent).

The only victory of our national team over the "Asian Tigers" dates back to the historic Asian Games in 1994. Back then, at the competition in Hiroshima, our representatives won with a score of 1:0 and later won the gold medals. Ever since, meaning for a full 32 years, the Uzbekistan national team has been unable to defeat the Koreans.

The latest match and the mood for revenge

The last mutual encounter between the teams took place in November 2018 in a friendly match held in Australia. In that battle, the representatives of South Korea scored 4 unanswered goals into our team's net and won with a score of 4:0.

Eight years later, for our national team entering a clash with a renewed, rejuvenated generation possessing international experience, this match is the most opportune chance for revenge and to dispel the 32-year longing in the hearts of the fans.

When and what time does the match start?

This uncompromising friendly fixture within the FIFA days will kick off on October 6 at 16:00 Tashkent time. The match will serve as an important testing ground for our national team's coaching staff to check their strength once again ahead of continental cups and World Cup qualifiers.

Uzbekistan national teamSouth Korea national teamFIFA daysOctober 6
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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