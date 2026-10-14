Scientists warn of a pending "super El Nino" and extreme heat across the planet

·51·World
Scientists warn of a pending "super El Nino" and extreme heat across the planet

International climatologists and leading scientists have expressed serious concern that an extremely dangerous natural factor — the "super El Nino" phenomenon — may flare up on Earth in the coming months. Experts warn that this major climate event, expected to reach its peak in December of this year, will trigger record-breaking anomalous heatwaves on a global scale.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and influential research centers have released alarmingly concerning forecasts regarding the impact of this phenomenon on human health and safety.

WMO Analysis: Nearly 100% Probability and a 75-Year Record

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo spoke about the scale of the expected natural process:

  • Duration: According to the organization's calculations, the probability of this major climate event persisting and continuing until February 2027 is estimated at nearly 100 percent;

  • Historical Scale: "This phenomenon could become one of the strongest and most extensive events observed on our planet since 1950," the WMO head emphasized;

  • Disruption of Global Balance: El Nino can lead not only to a sharp rise in air temperatures, but also to consecutive droughts, severe wildfires, and the disruption of ocean currents across many continents of the world.

University of Chicago Report: Risk of 451 Thousand Deaths

A medical-climatic study conducted by scientists at the University of Chicago, USA, demonstrates just how severe the consequences of the anticipated danger are:

  • Increase in Mortality Rates: According to experts' estimates, the extremely intense heat caused by El Nino could cause an additional 451,000 deaths worldwide during the period from June 2026 to February 2027;

  • Main Risk Groups: Excessive heat is expected to strike hardest at people with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, the elderly, and populations in impoverished regions with limited access to drinking water and cooling systems.

Scientists are urging healthcare and emergency response systems worldwide to thoroughly prepare starting now for the temperature crisis expected to begin in December.

El NinoWorld Meteorological OrganizationUniversity of Chicagosuper El Nino
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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