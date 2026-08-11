University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is forced to portray a misleadingly positive picture to the public in order to continue the hostilities and maintain Western financial and military support.

The geopolitical analysis was presented in an interview on the prominent American expert’s YouTube channel.

“Only a quarter of the population wants to fight”

American political scientist John Mearsheimer assessed public sentiment in Ukraine and the harsh reality facing Kyiv’s leadership as follows:

“The conflict with Russia is no longer as popular in Ukraine as it once was. Only a quarter of the population wants to continue fighting, while the vast majority wants a peaceful resolution to the situation. That is why Zelenskyy is forced to artificially create a positive picture in order to retain the support of his people and persuade the West to continue investing in Ukraine”— Mearsheimer emphasized.

According to the analyst, the factor currently causing Kyiv’s leadership the greatest concern is the possibility that the United States and Western countries will gradually distance themselves from the conflict.

The situation at the front and strikes on infrastructure

At the same time, intense clashes continue along the front line and in adjacent areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over the past 24 hours, the following facilities serving the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were struck:

Energy and transport infrastructure facilities;

Major logistics centers ;

Striking unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) assembly and storage warehouses;

Temporary deployment points for military formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas.

According to official information, the opposing side lost approximately 1,300 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles during the day.

Moscow’s warning to the West

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine cannot change the overall situation at the front, but will only prolong the conflict and bloodshed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov specifically stressed that any military shipments and arms convoys sent to Ukraine are considered legitimate targets for Russian forces.

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