A miracle in the world's driest desert: The Atacama Desert bursts into colorful blooms

A stunning natural metamorphosis has taken place in Chile's famous Atacama Desert, considered the driest point on Earth where life is practically non-existent. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the dry, rocky, and brown dunes that usually resemble the lunar surface have been covered with a vast carpet of flowers following record rainfall.

Climatologists and botanists are describing this phenomenon as the most extensive and breathtaking bloom in recent decades.

An unprecedented 190 mm of rain and over 200 plant species

The blossoming of the Atacama was triggered by the global El Niño climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean:

Record rainfall: Unprecedented heavy rains fell in northern Chile this July and August. In some areas, precipitation reached up to 190 mm , a historic and "previously unobserved" figure for this arid region;

Awakening of decades-old seeds: César Pizarro, head of biodiversity conservation at CONAF "Atacama", noted that millions of seeds and bulbs that had lain dormant beneath the thick soil and sand for 30–40 years sprang back to life following the moisture;

Floral diversity: In a short period, over 200 species of wild plants sprouted in the desert. Currently, the desert stretching from the ocean coast to the horizon is covered with white, yellow, and purple flowers.

"The strongest bloom since 1997"

According to experts, this year's miracle of nature could become an absolute record of the last 30 years:

"There are mountain ranges and hills in Atacama where not a single blade of grass or flower had been seen for the last 30 or even 40 years. Today, these places have completely taken on colorful hues," César Pizarro told AFP.

This unique natural phenomenon has attracted tourists from all over the world. Thousands of locals and foreign tourists are flocking to northern Chile to witness firsthand how a space-like landscape instantly turns into a living garden.

A 15,000-hectare "floral paradise" peaking in October

According to forecasts by the National Forestry Corporation of Chile (CONAF), the "blooming desert" phenomenon will reach its peak precisely in October.

Observers estimate that in the coming days, at least 15,000 hectares of desert area will transform into a green and floral landscape, and this unique beauty will last for several weeks until the water completely evaporates.