A miracle in the world's driest desert: The Atacama Desert bursts into colorful blooms

·4·World
A miracle in the world's driest desert: The Atacama Desert bursts into colorful blooms

A stunning natural metamorphosis has taken place in Chile's famous Atacama Desert, considered the driest point on Earth where life is practically non-existent. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the dry, rocky, and brown dunes that usually resemble the lunar surface have been covered with a vast carpet of flowers following record rainfall.

Climatologists and botanists are describing this phenomenon as the most extensive and breathtaking bloom in recent decades.

An unprecedented 190 mm of rain and over 200 plant species

The blossoming of the Atacama was triggered by the global El Niño climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean:

  • Record rainfall: Unprecedented heavy rains fell in northern Chile this July and August. In some areas, precipitation reached up to 190 mm, a historic and "previously unobserved" figure for this arid region;

  • Awakening of decades-old seeds: César Pizarro, head of biodiversity conservation at CONAF "Atacama", noted that millions of seeds and bulbs that had lain dormant beneath the thick soil and sand for 30–40 years sprang back to life following the moisture;

  • Floral diversity: In a short period, over 200 species of wild plants sprouted in the desert. Currently, the desert stretching from the ocean coast to the horizon is covered with white, yellow, and purple flowers.

"The strongest bloom since 1997"

According to experts, this year's miracle of nature could become an absolute record of the last 30 years:

"There are mountain ranges and hills in Atacama where not a single blade of grass or flower had been seen for the last 30 or even 40 years. Today, these places have completely taken on colorful hues," César Pizarro told AFP.

This unique natural phenomenon has attracted tourists from all over the world. Thousands of locals and foreign tourists are flocking to northern Chile to witness firsthand how a space-like landscape instantly turns into a living garden.

A 15,000-hectare "floral paradise" peaking in October

According to forecasts by the National Forestry Corporation of Chile (CONAF), the "blooming desert" phenomenon will reach its peak precisely in October.

Observers estimate that in the coming days, at least 15,000 hectares of desert area will transform into a green and floral landscape, and this unique beauty will last for several weeks until the water completely evaporates.

Atacama DesertCésar PizarroCONAFEl Niño
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

One of the driest deserts in the world unexpectedly bursts into bloomOne of the driest deserts in the world unexpectedly bursts into bloomToday 10:21The hottest August in world history: the record broken yet againThe hottest August in world history: the record broken yet again13 September 11:31Rainfall may increase in Uzbekistan this autumn: which regions are expecting precipitation?Rainfall may increase in Uzbekistan this autumn: which regions are expecting precipitation?11 September 16:19UN Warns: El Niño to Bring Rain to Central AsiaUN Warns: El Niño to Bring Rain to Central Asia4 June 14:36Risk of Heavy Rainfall May Increase in Central Asia This SummerRisk of Heavy Rainfall May Increase in Central Asia This Summer4 June 09:37UN warns: Heavy rains expected in Central AsiaUN warns: Heavy rains expected in Central Asia2 June 21:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son