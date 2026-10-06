Global Climate Threat: Over 347 Million Children at Risk Due to El Niño Phenomenon

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Global Climate Threat: Over 347 Million Children at Risk Due to El Niño Phenomenon

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has published another emergency report related to global climate change. According to the report, as a result of the intensification of El Niño — a powerful natural anomaly in the Pacific Oceanover 347 million children living in 100 countries around the world could find themselves caught in the vortex of serious negative impacts.

Experts from the international organization assess the three-month period specifically between October and December 2026 as the phase with the highest level of risk.

Anomalous Weather: Floods and Parched Earth

According to UNICEF analyses, abnormal and drastic weather changes will be observed in various regions of the planet over the next three months:

  • Bipolar Hazard: While unprecedented levels of humidity and torrential rains trigger catastrophic floods in some regions, other areas will experience extremely dry conditions, posing the threat of large-scale droughts;

  • Chain Crises: The consequences of El Niño are not limited to mere weather changes. They lead millions of families to abandon their homes (forced migration), cause shortages of clean drinking water, malnutrition, and the spread of epidemiological infectious diseases;

  • Global Statistics Concern: According to UNICEF estimates, a total of 1.1 billion children worldwide — nearly half of all children — are already living under the influence of hazardous natural factors such as extreme heat, droughts, or floods.

The Mysterious Force That Turns Deserts into Gardens: The Atacama Phenomenon

The recent situation recorded in South America also confirms just how unprecedented the scale of El Niño's impact is:

  • Natural Miracle: Following record rainfall caused by El Niño in Chile's Atacama Desert, considered one of the driest places on Earth, the terrain normally consisting of sand and stones transformed into a vast and colorful ocean of flowers;

  • Sign of Climate Instability: At first glance, this breathtaking scenery is actually vivid proof that the long-standing natural balance on our planet has been disrupted and the climate is becoming unpredictably unstable.

International humanitarian organizations are calling on governments to take necessary measures without delay and to activate emergency aid mechanisms to protect children and vulnerable segments of the population in drought- and flood-prone areas.

UNICEFEl NiñoAtacama DesertPacific Ocean
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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