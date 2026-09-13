The hottest August in world history: the record broken yet again

August 2026 became the hottest August in the history of global temperature observations worldwide. Experts reported that another global warming record was registered this month.

According to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, the average air temperature across the globe in August was 16.96 degrees. This figure is slightly higher than the record from July 2023, with August 2026 sharing the status of the hottest month of all time with July 2023.

The situation in the oceans has also reached record levels. In August, the average surface temperature of the world's oceans, excluding polar regions, was 21.07 degrees, which is the highest figure for August months. On August 24 and 25, the daily figure rose to 21.11 degrees.

Scientists point to global warming, intensifying due to human activity, as one of the main reasons for such heat. At the same time, the intensifying El Niño phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean is also contributing to the temperature rise.

Interestingly, the summer season from June to August 2026 was also one of the hottest summers in the history of global observations. Meanwhile, Western Europe experienced its hottest summer in history.