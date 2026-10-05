One of the driest deserts in the world unexpectedly bursts into bloom

A rare natural phenomenon has been observed in Chile's Atacama Desert. Considered one of the driest deserts in the world, the region has been covered in colorful flowers following heavy rainfall, transforming its typically yellowish and arid landscape into an entirely different scenery.

According to experts, as a result of the precipitation, seeds and bulbs that had remained dormant in the soil for a long time have sprouted and begun to bloom. This process gives rise to a rare natural phenomenon known as the "Blooming Desert" (Desierto Florido).

The flowering in 2026 is particularly extensive, with over 200 plant species recorded. In some areas, nearly 17,000 square kilometers of the desert are covered with vegetation. Experts evaluate this phenomenon as one of the most intense blooming seasons in recent decades.

Unusual rainfall triggered by the strong "El Nino" weather phenomenon played a major role in the occurrence of this event. Such blooming does not occur every year in the Atacama Desert and typically happens only in years with sufficient precipitation.

This short-lived landscape is also vital for the desert's biological life. Certain seeds that have remained dormant for decades sprout as soon as moisture appears, transforming the desert into a green and colorful area within a short period.

Given the Atacama Desert's typically extremely dry and almost barren appearance, such a landscape is truly breathtaking. This unique natural phenomenon is also generating great interest among tourists and scientists.