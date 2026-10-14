Why was one of the streets in New York named after Spider-Man?

In the Queens borough of New York, USA, one of the street intersections has been named after the famous comic book hero Spider-Man. This area on Ingram Street holds special significance for comic book fans. According to the stories, it was right here that Peter Parker lived with Aunt May.

The most interesting aspect of the story is that a real Parker family once lived in the house at the address depicted in the comics. This coincidence adds an even more unique touch to the tale of the fictional hero.

According to reports, the current owner of the house was unaware of its connection to Spider-Man and its fame when purchasing the real estate. At first, they didn't even understand the reason for the letters arriving in the hero's name.

Thus, a famous address from the comic book world has merged with real-life New York, becoming another landmark attraction for Spider-Man fans.