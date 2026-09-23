Political debates organized by the influential Atlantic Council in New York during the UN General Assembly days sparked a massive international uproar and heated discussions. According to information distributed by "Anadolu Mirror," Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (formerly known as Abu Muhammad al-Golani), while visiting the US, made an unexpected statement emphasizing that he had no involvement in the horrific terrorist attacks on the twin towers in New York on September 11, 2001: "I had nothing to do with the events of September 11. At that time, I was 13 years old. I knew nothing about all of this at all. Of course, I express my condolences for all the victims — whether in the US or those who died in the Middle East as a result of the policies pursued there.".

However, as soon as his words were published, journalists and analysts dug up official archives and discovered that the politician had made a blatant contradiction. According to official biographical data, Ahmed al-Sharaa was born in 1982 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Therefore, on the day the September 11, 2001 tragedy occurred, he was not 13, but 19 years old! Furthermore, China's official state news agency CCTV published a personal confession by al-Sharaa himself in December 2024, in which the politician stated in his own words that the events of September 11 had a strong impact on him in his youth, that he was inspired by the actions of the attack organizers, became interested in jihadist movements, and began attending secret gatherings in Damascus. This completely contradicts his statement that "I knew nothing and was 13 years old.".

So why is the Syrian leader trying to whitewash his past in front of the US public, is turning a 19-year-old youth into a 13-year-old child a diplomatic maneuver, and how does the West evaluate these historical contradictions of al-Sharaa?

«19 instead of 13 years old, secret gatherings in Damascus, and confession in New York»: 5 key points of the conflict

The most important details from Ahmed al-Sharaa's speech in New York and archival facts:

Justification regarding September 11: The Syrian president emphasized during the Atlantic Council debate that he had absolutely no involvement in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York;

Blatant error regarding age: Al-Sharaa stated that he was 13 years old at the time of the terrorist attack, but official documents show he was born in 1982, meaning he was 19 years old during the tragedy;

Condolences to the victims: The politician expressed sympathy not only for the victims in the US but also for those killed in the Middle East subsequently due to American policies;

CCTV archive exposed him: At the end of 2024, the CCTV channel published al-Sharaa's own words that he was inspired precisely by the events of September 11 and joined radical currents and secret meetings;

History of «Al-Golani»: Moving from Saudi Arabia to Syria with his family in 1989 and taking the pseudonym «al-Golani» in honor of the Golan Heights, the leader's political reputation is once again in the spotlight of the Western press.

Ahmed al-Sharaa's statement on September 11: Comparison of words in New York and official archival facts

Analysis of the Syrian leader's public speech and documented history:

Criteria and parameters Official statement in New York (Atlantic Council) Official biography and archival evidence Age on September 11, 2001 «At that time I was 13 years old» Born in 1982 — he was 19 years old back then Level of awareness about the terrorist attack «I knew nothing at all» Globally monitored through US and world media Impact of the incident on personal life «Had no involvement, was unaware» CCTV: «The events of September 11 deeply affected him and motivated his activities» Beginning of radical views Denied, portrayed as a normal period of youth Began attending secret gatherings in Damascus after September 11 Place of birth and roots — Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), originally from the Golan Heights Attitude towards the victims Condolences to victims in the US and those who died in the Middle East Attempt to create diplomatic balance

Expertise in international politics and geopolitics: Why is al-Sharaa trying to rewrite his past?

Conclusions of Middle Eastern political scientists and international security analysts:

Creating the status of a "legitimate president" before the West: Having come to power, Ahmed al-Sharaa is forced to completely wash away his extremist past and any traces connected with "Al-Qaeda" in order to break out of international isolation and gain full recognition by the UN, the US, and Europe;

The September 11 factor for the American public: In US politics and public consciousness, September 11 is considered the most horrific national tragedy; even the slightest involvement in or justification of this date can ruin any financial and political cooperation with Washington, which is why al-Sharaa tries to portray himself as "a child back then";

Unfortunate consequence of the CCTV report: Words spoken in 2024 remaining sealed in the archives created a diplomatic trap; confessions about secret gatherings and inspiration from attacks in Damascus are prime evidence for US intelligence and media casting doubt on the leader's sincerity;

Tactic of drawing parallels with Middle East victims: By mentioning Arabs killed as a result of US operations in Iraq and Syria alongside American victims, he attempts to maintain balance before the Arab world and his supporters, portraying the image of a leader who did not bow to the West.

Ahmed al-Sharaa's statements from the New York rostrum once again brought the huge gap between his new image and historical facts to the world's attention.

In your opinion, how will such contradictory statements by the Syrian leader regarding his age and the September 11 events affect the trust of the US and the international community in him? Is politicians denying their past for power accepted in Western diplomacy? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational article exposing the behind-the-scenes truths of global politics with all your friends!