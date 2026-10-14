Little girl dies in Istanbul after taking an overdose of fever syrup

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Little girl dies in Istanbul after taking an overdose of fever syrup

In Istanbul, Turkey, a 3-year-old girl died as a result of taking an overdose of fever-reducing syrup. This was reported by the "Haberler" publication.

An investigation is currently underway into the child's death. According to preliminary assumptions, the tragedy may have been caused by an excessive dose of medication. However, this has not yet been fully confirmed.

Following the incident, experts emphasized the need to be cautious when giving fever-reducing medications to children. According to doctor Gunay Jantur, the dose of the medicine should be determined based on the child's weight and administered in accordance with a doctor's recommendation.

The specialist also reminded that giving the syrup again without waiting for its effect to take place can be dangerous. In particular, excessive intake of paracetamol can cause serious liver damage.

Doctors advise parents not to arbitrarily increase medication dosages and to seek medical help if the child's condition worsens.

IstanbulHaberlerGunay Janturfever-reducing syrup
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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