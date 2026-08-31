The «Mecca» Agreement: Important meeting begins in Istanbul

On August 31, an important political meeting for Middle East security is expected to take place in Istanbul. The meeting will bring together officials responsible for foreign policy and defense from the participating countries within the framework of the «Mecca» agreement.

The main goal of the meeting is to discuss the mechanisms through which the agreements defined in the pact can be practically developed.

Who will gather in Istanbul?

High-ranking representatives of the countries that signed the agreement will participate in the first meeting.

In particular:

Ministers of Foreign Affairs;

Ministers of Defense;

Chiefs of General Staff;

Other officials responsible for security and defense issues.

This composition indicates that the meeting will not be limited to diplomatic dialogue alone.

Why is the defense issue important?

Within the framework of the «Mecca» agreement, alongside political accords, security and defense areas hold special significance.

While Foreign Ministers discuss political and diplomatic issues, the participation of Defense Ministers and Chiefs of General Staff means that military cooperation issues will also be on the agenda.

The Istanbul meeting could determine how the next phase of the agreement will take shape.

What can this meeting change?

The importance of the first meeting lies in the fact that the parties will have the opportunity to discuss practical steps following the signing of the agreement.

Key expected areas:

Strengthening political dialogue; Discussing cooperation mechanisms in the defense sector; Strengthening coordination on security issues; Creating a foundation for future meetings and joint initiatives.

The main question — how will the agreement work now?

The political significance of the «Mecca» agreement does not end with its signing. On the contrary, the first political and defense committee meeting expected in Istanbul on August 31 could mark the beginning of the process of turning agreements into practical mechanisms.

Therefore, the gathering of Foreign and Defense Ministers, as well as Chiefs of General Staff at one table, could demonstrate what political and security substance the parties intend to give the agreement.

Most importantly, it is expected that the future directions of cooperation under the «Mecca» agreement will be clarified after the Istanbul meeting.