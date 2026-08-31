The «Mecca» Agreement: Important meeting begins in Istanbul

·3·World
The «Mecca» Agreement: Important meeting begins in Istanbul

On August 31, an important political meeting for Middle East security is expected to take place in Istanbul. The meeting will bring together officials responsible for foreign policy and defense from the participating countries within the framework of the «Mecca» agreement.

The main goal of the meeting is to discuss the mechanisms through which the agreements defined in the pact can be practically developed.

Who will gather in Istanbul?

High-ranking representatives of the countries that signed the agreement will participate in the first meeting.

In particular:

  • Ministers of Foreign Affairs;

  • Ministers of Defense;

  • Chiefs of General Staff;

  • Other officials responsible for security and defense issues.

This composition indicates that the meeting will not be limited to diplomatic dialogue alone.

Why is the defense issue important?

Within the framework of the «Mecca» agreement, alongside political accords, security and defense areas hold special significance.

While Foreign Ministers discuss political and diplomatic issues, the participation of Defense Ministers and Chiefs of General Staff means that military cooperation issues will also be on the agenda.

The Istanbul meeting could determine how the next phase of the agreement will take shape.

What can this meeting change?

The importance of the first meeting lies in the fact that the parties will have the opportunity to discuss practical steps following the signing of the agreement.

Key expected areas:

  1. Strengthening political dialogue;

  2. Discussing cooperation mechanisms in the defense sector;

  3. Strengthening coordination on security issues;

  4. Creating a foundation for future meetings and joint initiatives.

The main question — how will the agreement work now?

The political significance of the «Mecca» agreement does not end with its signing. On the contrary, the first political and defense committee meeting expected in Istanbul on August 31 could mark the beginning of the process of turning agreements into practical mechanisms.

Therefore, the gathering of Foreign and Defense Ministers, as well as Chiefs of General Staff at one table, could demonstrate what political and security substance the parties intend to give the agreement.

Most importantly, it is expected that the future directions of cooperation under the «Mecca» agreement will be clarified after the Istanbul meeting.

Mecca AgreementIstanbulMiddle EastSecurityDiplomacy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

People Married to Inanimate Objects: A History of Strange "Marriages" (Photos)People Married to Inanimate Objects: A History of Strange "Marriages" (Photos)Today, 05:567 tourists in Sweden get into an unexpected situation on an escalator (video)7 tourists in Sweden get into an unexpected situation on an escalator (video)Today, 04:21When could a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky take place? The only condition has been announcedWhen could a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky take place? The only condition has been announcedYesterday, 23:04USA rejects Saudi Arabia's plan against HouthisUSA rejects Saudi Arabia's plan against HouthisYesterday, 22:58Uzbekistan and Belarus expand military cooperation: Details of negotiations in MinskUzbekistan and Belarus expand military cooperation: Details of negotiations in MinskYesterday, 22:55Ferry capsized off the coast of Cyprus: there are casualtiesFerry capsized off the coast of Cyprus: there are casualtiesYesterday, 19:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience