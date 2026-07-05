$57 million and gold underwear found in MP's home

·74·World
$57 million and gold underwear found in MP's home

The wealth found during a search at the home of Iraqi parliament member Hind al-Abbasi has caused a great stir in the country. According to local sources, during the rapid operation, $57 million in cash, 27 kilograms of gold, and women's underwear made of pure gold were discovered inside the house.

Several publications, such as Haberler and Shafaq News, reported on this.

According to investigators, all the discovered funds and valuables have been confiscated as evidence. Extensive investigative actions are ongoing regarding this case.

According to preliminary information, along with Hind al-Abbasi, 46 other individuals have been arrested on suspicion of corruption, illicit enrichment, and abuse of power.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the origin of the confiscated wealth within the framework of this case. Based on the investigation results, if the suspects' guilt is fully proven in court, they could face life imprisonment and the complete confiscation of their illicitly acquired property.

This incident is being widely discussed as one of the most high-profile cases in the fight against corruption in Iraq.

Hind al-AbbasiIraqHaberlerShafaq News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ronaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the EarthquakeRonaldo Sent a Video Message to a Child Who Lost His Family in the EarthquakeToday, 18:19Moscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert VenueMoscow-Sochi Flight Turns Into a Real Concert VenueToday, 18:00Ronaldo Sends Video Message to Boy Who Lost His Family in Powerful Venezuela Earthquake (Video)Ronaldo Sends Video Message to Boy Who Lost His Family in Powerful Venezuela Earthquake (Video)Today, 17:48Nearly 400 drone attacks: St. Petersburg targeted againNearly 400 drone attacks: St. Petersburg targeted againToday, 17:39US 250th Independence Anniversary Celebrated with Historic RecordUS 250th Independence Anniversary Celebrated with Historic RecordToday, 17:11Brothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in CourtBrothers Who Fought for 17 Years for Their Mother Win in CourtToday, 16:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12