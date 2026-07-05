$57 million and gold underwear found in MP's home

The wealth found during a search at the home of Iraqi parliament member Hind al-Abbasi has caused a great stir in the country. According to local sources, during the rapid operation, $57 million in cash, 27 kilograms of gold, and women's underwear made of pure gold were discovered inside the house.

Several publications, such as Haberler and Shafaq News, reported on this.

According to investigators, all the discovered funds and valuables have been confiscated as evidence. Extensive investigative actions are ongoing regarding this case.

According to preliminary information, along with Hind al-Abbasi, 46 other individuals have been arrested on suspicion of corruption, illicit enrichment, and abuse of power.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the origin of the confiscated wealth within the framework of this case. Based on the investigation results, if the suspects' guilt is fully proven in court, they could face life imprisonment and the complete confiscation of their illicitly acquired property.

This incident is being widely discussed as one of the most high-profile cases in the fight against corruption in Iraq.