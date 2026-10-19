Man hospitalized after eating 3 kilograms of jelly candy in three days

In Great Britain, a 33-year-old truck driver needed emergency medical attention after consuming a large amount of jelly candy in a short period. He was taken to the hospital with severe abdominal pain and other serious symptoms.

Nathan Remington from Yorkshire, due to his passion for jelly sweets, ordered a 3-kilogram container of Haribo Cola Jelly candies via Amazon. The man finished the sweets, which had a total energy value of 10,461 kilocalories, in just three days.

Soon after, he experienced severe abdominal pain, heavy sweating, high blood pressure, and cold sweats. Initially, doctors suspected food poisoning, but further tests showed that the gelatin levels in his digestive system were significantly higher than normal. As a result, Nathan was diagnosed with acute diverticulitis.

What is diverticulitis?

Diverticulitis is a condition involving the inflammation or infection of small pouches that form in the wall of the colon. One of its main symptoms is severe and persistent pain in the lower left side of the abdomen. Fever, chills, digestive upset, and vomiting may also occur.

In severe cases, there is a risk of dangerous complications such as bowel perforation and peritonitis. Some patients may also notice blood or mucus in their stool.

The man was treated in the hospital for six days

Doctors temporarily prohibited Nathan from consuming food or drink orally and began intravenous fluid therapy. Due to high fever and severe abdominal pain, he was treated in the intensive care unit for six days.

Fortunately, the man has fully recovered. However, after this incident, he will likely abstain from jelly candies for a long time.

This incident serves as a reminder that excessive consumption of sweets can harm health. If symptoms such as severe or persistent abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting occur, it is important to consult a doctor rather than self-medicating.