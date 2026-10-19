Man hospitalized after eating 3 kilograms of jelly candy in three days

·46·World
Man hospitalized after eating 3 kilograms of jelly candy in three days

In Great Britain, a 33-year-old truck driver needed emergency medical attention after consuming a large amount of jelly candy in a short period. He was taken to the hospital with severe abdominal pain and other serious symptoms.

Nathan Remington from Yorkshire, due to his passion for jelly sweets, ordered a 3-kilogram container of Haribo Cola Jelly candies via Amazon. The man finished the sweets, which had a total energy value of 10,461 kilocalories, in just three days.

Soon after, he experienced severe abdominal pain, heavy sweating, high blood pressure, and cold sweats. Initially, doctors suspected food poisoning, but further tests showed that the gelatin levels in his digestive system were significantly higher than normal. As a result, Nathan was diagnosed with acute diverticulitis.

What is diverticulitis?

Diverticulitis is a condition involving the inflammation or infection of small pouches that form in the wall of the colon. One of its main symptoms is severe and persistent pain in the lower left side of the abdomen. Fever, chills, digestive upset, and vomiting may also occur.

In severe cases, there is a risk of dangerous complications such as bowel perforation and peritonitis. Some patients may also notice blood or mucus in their stool.

The man was treated in the hospital for six days

Doctors temporarily prohibited Nathan from consuming food or drink orally and began intravenous fluid therapy. Due to high fever and severe abdominal pain, he was treated in the intensive care unit for six days.

Fortunately, the man has fully recovered. However, after this incident, he will likely abstain from jelly candies for a long time.

This incident serves as a reminder that excessive consumption of sweets can harm health. If symptoms such as severe or persistent abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting occur, it is important to consult a doctor rather than self-medicating.

Great BritainYorkshireHariboAmazon
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Courier Earned $3 Million Taking Exams for StudentsCourier Earned $3 Million Taking Exams for Students19 June 17:59The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyoneThe weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone10 October 21:01Two Uzbeks arrested in Phuket with 26 kg of cannabisTwo Uzbeks arrested in Phuket with 26 kg of cannabis3 July 11:23How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?11 September 17:223.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka3.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka18 August 17:2352 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation9 September 19:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once