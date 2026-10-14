Rapper Navai reported detained at the Kazakhstan border

·62·World
Rapper Navai reported detained at the Kazakhstan border

Reports have surfaced that the well-known rapper Navai (Navay Bakirov), who gained popularity in the CIS and Russian-language music world, was detained by law enforcement agencies at the Kazakhstan border. According to media and various sources, prohibited substances were found during an inspection of the vehicle the artist was driving or traveling in.

This incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, and fans are awaiting official statements.

Incident at the Korday checkpoint: Initial details

According to reports, the events unfolded as follows:

  • Time and place of the incident: The rapper was stopped on October 13 while crossing through the "Korday" checkpoint located at the Kazakhstan border;

  • Reason for detention: It is reported that during an inspection of the car by border guards and customs officials, a prohibited substance (narcotics) was found inside the vehicle;

  • Precautionary measure: According to reports, Navay Bakirov was detained at the scene and placed in a temporary detention facility (IVS).

Rapper Navai reported detained at the Kazakhstan border

Inspection and investigation pending

So far, Kazakhstan law enforcement agencies or the artist's official representatives have not issued a detailed official statement regarding the situation:

  • Substance expertise: An examination is expected to be ordered to determine the exact composition and weight of the identified substance;

  • Legal consequences: If this information is officially confirmed, a criminal case could be initiated against the rapper under articles related to smuggling or illegal possession/transportation of prohibited substances.

Final conclusions from official bodies and further details regarding the situation are expected.

Navay BakirovKazakhstan borderKordaycontraband
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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