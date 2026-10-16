Rapper Guf speaks out in defense of Navai, who was imprisoned in Kazakhstan over drugs

Russian rap legend Guf (Aleksey Dolmatov) has reacted to the arrest of his colleague and friend, famous rapper Navai (Navai Bakirov), in Kazakhstan on suspicion of drug smuggling. On his social media page, he openly supported his colleague and stated that he does not believe the accusations leveled against him at all.

Currently, the Kazakh court has applied a 2-month pre-trial detention measure against the Russian artist, and official Russian diplomatic agencies have also intervened in the situation.

"We're waiting for you on Arbat, my dear!" What did Guf say?

In his post, Aleksey Dolmatov called Navai his brother and emphasized that he has nothing to do with drugs:

"My brother, I know what kind of person you are. Not at all! I will never believe the slanders currently being spread about you! I am sure everything will be fine! We are waiting for you on Arbat, my dear", — Guf wrote.

Border arrest and court decision: How did the incident happen?

The sequence of events unfolded as follows:

Detention at the border: On October 13, Navai was detained by employees of the Border Service of the National Security Committee and police of Kazakhstan upon entering the country. During a search of his car, drugs were found, and a criminal case was initiated under the article for attempted drug smuggling;

2-month imprisonment: On the morning of October 15, by a ruling of the Korday District Court of the Jambyl Region, a pre-trial detention measure in the form of imprisonment for a period of 2 months was assigned to Navai Bakirov;

Diplomatic note: The Consulate General of Russia in Almaty sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, asking for an official comment on the situation involving the Russian citizen.

Postponed concerts and his mother's statement

This arrest completely derailed the rapper's tour schedule:

Cancelled performance in Astana: Following the concert in Bishkek, the concert scheduled to be held in Astana on October 14 was postponed indefinitely by the organizers for "technical reasons";

Mother's confession: The rapper's mother, Aynur Bakirova, stated that the musician's team had assured her, "your son will be released now, he'll pay a fine, and everything will be resolved";

Moscow concert also suspended: A major solo concert planned for October 22 at Moscow's famous "VK Stadium" complex was also postponed, and it remains unknown when it will take place.

According to the legislation of Kazakhstan, illegal drug trafficking across the border is classified as a very grave crime, and investigative actions are ongoing.