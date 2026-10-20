Criminal case against Navai dismissed: rapper deported from Kazakhstan

·48·World
Criminal case against Navai dismissed: rapper deported from Kazakhstan

The criminal case initiated against Russian rapper Navai (Navai Bakirov) in Kazakhstan has been dismissed. The musician himself was deported from the country. Local and international media reported this, citing Kazakhstan police data.

As noted, the Police Department of the Zhambyl region stated that the case was dismissed taking into account the rapper's sincere remorse for his actions and the fact that he committed the offense for the first time. However, the case was closed on non-exculpatory grounds. This decision does not mean the musician has been found innocent.

To recap, Navai was detained on October 13 at the "Korday" checkpoint on Kazakhstan's border with Kyrgyzstan while entering the country. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered and seized a prohibited substance. Following this, an investigation was launched against the musician under articles related to drug smuggling and illegal possession.

On October 15, the court had issued a ruling to arrest the rapper for a period of two months. However, the criminal case was later dismissed, and Navai was deported from Kazakhstan.

Navai BakirovKazakhstan policeKorday checkpointDrug smuggling
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Rapper Guf speaks out in defense of Navai, who was imprisoned in Kazakhstan over drugsRapper Guf speaks out in defense of Navai, who was imprisoned in Kazakhstan over drugs16 October 19:56Mass poisoning of students occurs at an elite school in AlmatyMass poisoning of students occurs at an elite school in Almaty14 October 19:41Rapper Navai reported detained at the Kazakhstan borderRapper Navai reported detained at the Kazakhstan border14 October 22:30Billionaire's son's $1.2 million wedding amazed everyoneBillionaire's son's $1.2 million wedding amazed everyone14 September 17:17Kim Jong Un, rumored to have fallen into a coma, makes a surprise appearanceKim Jong Un, rumored to have fallen into a coma, makes a surprise appearanceToday 14:50Forecast up to 2035: Which engineers will be in highest demand?Forecast up to 2035: Which engineers will be in highest demand?Today 13:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once