Criminal case against Navai dismissed: rapper deported from Kazakhstan

The criminal case initiated against Russian rapper Navai (Navai Bakirov) in Kazakhstan has been dismissed. The musician himself was deported from the country. Local and international media reported this, citing Kazakhstan police data.

As noted, the Police Department of the Zhambyl region stated that the case was dismissed taking into account the rapper's sincere remorse for his actions and the fact that he committed the offense for the first time. However, the case was closed on non-exculpatory grounds. This decision does not mean the musician has been found innocent.

To recap, Navai was detained on October 13 at the "Korday" checkpoint on Kazakhstan's border with Kyrgyzstan while entering the country. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered and seized a prohibited substance. Following this, an investigation was launched against the musician under articles related to drug smuggling and illegal possession.

On October 15, the court had issued a ruling to arrest the rapper for a period of two months. However, the criminal case was later dismissed, and Navai was deported from Kazakhstan.