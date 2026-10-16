19-year-old patient dies after nurse leaves to attend colleague's wedding

In Dagestan, a nurse is accused of causing the death of a 19-year-old patient after leaving to attend a colleague's wedding. An investigation is underway regarding the incident.

According to investigators, the girl was transferred to a regular ward following a scheduled surgery to remove gallstones. However, 10–15 minutes later, the nurse responsible for monitoring her went to a colleague's wedding taking place outside the hospital. Before leaving, she asked another staff member to keep an eye on the patient and left a note.

At that moment, the patient's condition sharply deteriorated. The girl's mother wandered the hospital corridors asking for help, but timely medical supervision was not provided. Meanwhile, the anesthesiologist was busy with another critical patient.

Although doctors attempted to rescue the patient, it was impossible to save her life. The deceased leaves behind a child who is not even one year old.