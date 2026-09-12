Fake nurse defrauds 900 clients, pockets millions

In the US, a woman posing as a registered nurse performed over 2,000 fake Botox procedures, collecting over $1 million from clients. 40-year-old Rebecca Fadanelli has now been sentenced to prison for her actions.

Fadanelli deceived approximately 900 clients. She injected them with counterfeit cosmetic products brought in from China and Brazil. Some victims suffered severe complications and required hospitalization.

It is reported that Fadanelli lived in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Despite having no license, she presented herself as a registered nurse. She also lacked the authority to perform injections or use prescription drugs or medical devices.

Fadanelli Skin Beaute Med Spa owned a medical-aesthetic center with branches in Randolph and South Easton. From at least March 2021, she introduced herself to clients and staff as a licensed nurse.

She told clients she was using Botox and FDA-approved Sculptra, Restylane, and Juvéderm dermal fillers. However, prosecutors revealed that she actually used counterfeit products imported from China and Brazil.

Most notably, Fadanelli continued her operations even after law enforcement confiscated her counterfeit products. Searches of her business locations in June 2024 uncovered more fake goods. She was arrested in November of that year.

Investigators found that Fadanelli charged clients for fake procedures over $1 million in payments.

A number of her clients experienced adverse effects. Some were forced to seek hospital treatment. Reported complications included severe swelling, infections, facial and eye paralysis, vision impairment, and hard nodules.

In April, Fadanelli pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal importation, two counts of selling or distributing counterfeit drugs, and two counts of selling or distributing counterfeit medical devices.

On September 2nd, at a federal court in Boston, she was sentenced to 46 months in prison. She will be under supervision for two years following her release. She was also ordered to pay $1,001,562 in restitution and forfeit the same amount.

US Attorney Leah B. Foley emphasized that this was not a simple mistake or a one-time poor decision. According to her, Fadanelli built a business based on deceiving people and prioritized her own profit over the health and safety of her clients.

The prosecutor noted that as cosmetic injections and aesthetic medical centers become more popular, counterfeit products and unlicensed practitioners pose a serious risk.

This case once again demonstrates the serious consequences that fake medical services and counterfeit cosmetic products can have on human health.