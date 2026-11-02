Orphaned man, fearing he would be alone at his wedding, invited thousands of strangers

In China, a 24-year-old man's unusual wedding invitation led to an unexpected result. A man named Xu Chenghong, having no close relatives, feared that his wedding ceremony would be empty. For this reason, he decided to invite complete strangers to his wedding via social media.

It is reported that on October 25, the young man posted an open invitation on China's Douyin platform, calling on anyone who wished to attend his wedding. He had expected only 10–20 people to show up.

However, thousands of people arrived at the ceremony held on October 31. Some reports suggest the number of guests reached up to 10,000. They did not just attend the wedding; they also brought the young couple home appliances, food, and various valuable gifts.

Furthermore, volunteer cooks prepared the wedding meals for free. Because the number of guests far exceeded expectations, local authorities had to step in to regulate traffic. The banquet was moved to a village square to accommodate more people.

Thus, the young man, who had worried about having a modest wedding due to a lack of relatives, received the attention of thousands of strangers. Their presence and gifts turned this day into an unforgettable event for the young couple.