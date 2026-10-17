In India, a tooth grew out of a 16-year-old teenager's eyelid

In India, doctors discovered a tooth growing in the upper part of a 16-year-old teenager's eye socket. In this unusual case, his left eyelid swelled up, and a few months later, two sharp, tooth-like objects protruded through the skin. This was reported by Medical Daily.

It turned out that the teenager applied to the Aravind Eye Hospital in the city of Madurai. The swelling was painless, but after hard objects emerged through the skin, specialists set out to determine the cause.

Initially, doctors associated this condition with a tumor that could contain tissues such as teeth or hair, or with a foreign object that had entered the eyelid. However, a computed tomography scan showed that a single tooth was growing in the upper part of the eye socket.

As it turned out, the two sharp-tipped objects protruding through the skin were not separate teeth, but parts of a single tooth. The doctors successfully removed it.

A scientific report about the case was previously published online and later printed in the journal Ophthalmology. According to Dr. Meghana Tanwar, this is the first and only recorded case associated with the growth of an ectopic tooth in the upper part of the eye socket.