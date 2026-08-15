17-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and Brother

·25·World
17-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and Brother

A horrific incident in Massachusetts, US, has brought debates over the use of artificial intelligence back into the spotlight. Seventeen-year-old Arjun Aravind was arrested and accused in the deaths of his mother and his 14-year-old brother. Investigators found that, before the tragedy, the teenager had discussed fictional scenarios involving harm to family members through ChatGPT.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Acton, Massachusetts. On August 11, 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan and her 14-year-old son, Siddhart Aravind, were found dead at home. Law enforcement began investigating the circumstances at the residence.

Martha Ln ko'chasida joylashgan oq rangli ikki qavatli hovli uyi.

Investigators say Arjun used the internet and ChatGPT before the incident to create theoretical ideas and fictional stories about the deaths of family members. The writings described characters and various situations, and investigators are examining the exchanges as significant evidence.

After the tragedy, the teenager left the house in a car belonging to his mother. Shortly afterward, police located and arrested him in an area about 21 kilometers from Acton. Items that may be connected to the case were also reportedly found in the vehicle.

17-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and Brother

One of the most notable details is that the suspect did not plead guilty in court. He faces criminal charges related to the deaths of two people, and the investigation is ongoing.

The case has once again raised serious questions in society about how artificial intelligence chatbots are being used, particularly by minors. However, law enforcement has not concluded that ChatGPT caused the tragedy—the investigation continues to establish the chain of events and the suspect’s intentions.

MassachusettsChatGPTActonArjun Aravind
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