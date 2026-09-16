Extremely Rare Case in Azerbaijan: Fetus Detected in the Liver Area (Video)

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Extremely Rare Case in Azerbaijan: Fetus Detected in the Liver Area (Video)

A very rare type of pregnancy—an ectopic pregnancy where the fetus is implanted in the liver area—has been detected in Azerbaijan. Sputnik Azerbaijan reported on this.

As reported, ultrasound images of the patient were posted on social media by a radiologist. The examination showed that the fetus was located not inside the uterus, but in the abdominal cavity, specifically in the liver area. Certain parts of the fetus are also visible in the images.

In medicine, this condition is referred to as hepatic ectopic pregnancy. In such cases, the fertilized egg implants not in the uterine cavity, but in another part of the abdominal cavity, and in very rare instances, on the surface or tissues of the liver.

Experts emphasize that such pregnancies are extremely rare. Ectopic pregnancy in the liver area is considered dangerous because the contact of pregnancy tissues with the highly vascularized liver can lead to severe hemorrhage. If not detected in time, this condition poses a serious threat to a woman's life.

Open sources have not yet provided detailed information regarding the subsequent treatment and condition of this patient in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijanectopic pregnancyliver pregnancySputnik Azerbaijan
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