Protests escalate in France: Dior and Louis Vuitton stores looted

·52·World
Protests escalate in France: Dior and Louis Vuitton stores looted

During mass anti-government protests in France, stores belonging to Dior, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and other famous brands were attacked and their products were stolen, according to the "LiFO" publication.

Reports indicate that protests took place in several cities across the country on October 17. Certain groups took advantage of the situation to break into retail outlets. The incidents were not limited to luxury goods stores; electronics shops, bakeries, and supermarkets were also targeted.

In Paris, retail outlets belonging to CELINE, Dior, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton brands were damaged. Individuals who smashed the storefront of a cosmetics shop near the Place de la Republic threw the goods inside to the crowd gathered outside. Meanwhile, intruders who broke into a telecommunications store threw phones onto the street.

Additionally, the central monument in the Place de la Republic was covered with various graffiti, and some paving stones were dislodged. A fire broke out at the "La Barrique" bar. Alcoholic and carbonated drinks taken from a nearby supermarket were thrown at police officers.

Riots were also recorded in the cities of Marseille, Lille, and Nice. In Marseille, the Hermès store as well as outlets selling jewelry, clothing, cosmetics, and household appliances were damaged. Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire that broke out in a shoe store.

In Lille, acts of vandalism were observed at commercial facilities. According to the city's mayor, Arnaud Deland, individuals also broke into the central Apple Store. In Nice, sportswear stores and a motorcycle dealership were looted.

The protests, which initially began with demands to improve educational conditions in schools, later turned into a widespread anti-government protest movement. Protesters are primarily expressing dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living and the economic pressure on the population.

Mass protests in FranceDiorLouis VuittonHermès
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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