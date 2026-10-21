Looted brand products being put on sale in France

Advertisements for the sale of goods stolen during the riots in France are appearing massively on the internet. French citizens are expressing outrage over such ads on social networks. This was reported in publications and social media posts examined by RIA Novosti.

Such ads are mostly posted on the French version of the Vinted online platform.

"Vinted has become the largest marketplace for selling stolen and looted goods on October 17!" — complained a girl named Marie on the X social network.

Social media users note that ads for the sale of cosmetics, particularly cosmetic sets, as well as clothing and shoes, have increased on the internet. In some ads, it is openly indicated that the goods were stolen during the demonstrations that took place on October 17.

"Real chaos is reigning on Vinted," — wrote another internet user. She attached screenshots of ads to her message about selling bags filled with cosmetics taken from a Sephora store.

French Trade Minister Serge Papin confirmed that goods stolen during the riots have started to be sold on certain online platforms. He condemned such practices and announced that he would hold a meeting with representatives of these services to resolve the problem.

Protests in France began in mid-September. At that time, high school students took to the streets in the areas around Paris demanding better conditions for schools. Later, they were joined by citizens dissatisfied with rising prices in the country. As a result, the demonstrations spread to other regions of France.

The largest demonstration was held nationwide on October 17. It ended in riots and looting of stores. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 550,000 people participated in it.

Against the backdrop of the protests, looters ransacked stores, smashed storefronts, and took away various goods on that day. Among them were products from boutiques belonging to expensive brands. Such cases were particularly observed in the cities of Paris and Marseille.