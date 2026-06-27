7 Years for Dior and Chanel Bags: Former First Lady of South Korea Imprisoned

·36·World
7 Years for Dior and Chanel Bags: Former First Lady of South Korea Imprisoned

Former First Lady of South Korea Kim Keon-hee has been sentenced to 7 years in prison after being found guilty of accepting bribes in the form of luxury gifts.

According to the court, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted expensive items in exchange for resolving various issues for entrepreneurs and officials.

The gifts reportedly included bags from Dior and Chanel, expensive jewelry, watches, and other luxury items. The court concluded that Kim Keon-hee used her influence as the president's wife to assist interested parties.

It is noted that the former First Lady is dissatisfied with the court's decision, and her lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.

Kim Keon-hee's husband, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, was sentenced to life imprisonment in February this year for leading an insurrection against the state in connection with the declaration of martial law in 2024.

Kim Keon-heeYoon Suk YeolSouth KoreaDiorChanel
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