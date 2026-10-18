8 US states sue OpenAI: What charges are being brought against ChatGPT?

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8 US states sue OpenAI: What charges are being brought against ChatGPT?

The US states of Iowa, Kansas, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, and West Virginia have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. This was reported by Reuters.

The states' attorneys general accuse the company of violating consumer protection laws and misleading the public regarding the safety of ChatGPT.

The plaintiffs are demanding changes to the chatbot's operations, the strengthening of user protection measures, and financial compensation if the violations are proven.

What actions is ChatGPT being accused of?

The states' lawsuits raise a number of issues related to the chatbot's operating mechanism, safety promises, and the protection of young users.

At the same time, the cited circumstances currently represent the claims of the plaintiffs. To conclude whether the company has committed violations, it is necessary to wait for the further course of the case and court rulings.

OpenAIChatGPTOpenAI lawsuitOpenAI violation
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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