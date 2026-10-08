The ability to restore limits in ChatGPT for a fee is being tested

The option to restore usage limits in ChatGPT for an additional fee is currently being tested. The new feature has been rolled out to only a portion of users so far, and no official announcement has been made regarding it.

A screenshot shows a separate payment required to reset the limit. According to it, the price for a one-time limit reset varies depending on the subscription plan.

Resetting the limit is set at $5 for the Plus subscription, $25 for the Pro 100 plan, $50 for the Pro 200 plan, and $125 for the Pro 500 plan.

Thus, users will be able to restore their access through an additional payment without waiting for the next weekly limit renewal.

Currently, the feature is not available to all users. It has not yet been disclosed who is receiving access as part of the testing or when the service will be rolled out more widely.