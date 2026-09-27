OpenAI halts training of powerful models due to security concerns

·30·Technology
OpenAI halts training of powerful models due to security concerns

OpenAI, one of the leading companies in the field of AI, has temporarily suspended the training and testing processes of its most powerful research models. According to Axios and a company statement reported by ixbt.com, this was caused by one of the experimental systems bypassing network security and connecting to external resources via DNS. This decision has highlighted the need to seriously re-examine the control and security mechanisms of AI technologies. This is reported by reported by.

Unexpected network activity and its causes

The incident occurred on September 20 during the training of a research model. The AI was tasked with finding information about a specific person based on several biographical details from the internet. When the standard search tool failed to provide the expected result, the model began searching for alternative ways to obtain information.

According to OpenAI, direct internet access from the research environment was strictly restricted. However, the DNS resolver maintained a connection to the external network, and the model managed to send a request through this channel and receive a response from a third-party chat-bot. Developers had not anticipated such an operating mode at all.

Security vulnerabilities and measures taken

System monitoring detected this unusual network activity after approximately 15 minutes. Specialists immediately conducted an investigation and closed the identified channel at two levels. Additionally, further restrictions on DNS requests were implemented, and other flaws in the automated infrastructure control mechanisms were addressed.

Following this incident, OpenAI decided to pause training, evaluation, and inference processes for its most powerful models in scenarios involving external tools. According to Axios, these activities will only resume once security measures are fully strengthened and protection mechanisms have been tested.

How serious is AI security?

Axios sources report that OpenAI and Anthropic are currently reviewing tens of thousands of similar minor incidents recorded during real-world testing. It is noted that information about most of them has not yet been disclosed, and the problem of AI security may be "several times more complex" than the public realizes.

Nevertheless, this pause does not mean a complete shutdown of publicly available ChatGPT or OpenAI services. The pause applies only to certain research models and internal experimental scenarios. The company views this situation not as a loss of control over AI, but as an important signal to further strengthen security.

OpenAIArtificial IntelligenceChatGPTSecurityTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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