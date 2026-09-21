Farmer arrested for writing a plan to kill his son on ChatGPT

·68·World
Farmer arrested for writing a plan to kill his son on ChatGPT

In Brazil, a 36-year-old farmer was arrested after corresponding with ChatGPT for nearly two months on topics related to killing his eight-year-old son and attacking other people. According to police, these chats may indicate preparations for potential crimes. BBC Brazil reported on this.

OpenAI drew attention to the user's correspondence and reported the situation to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Afterward, the American side notified Brazilian authorities. Police detained the farmer on June 19.

Brennu Andrade, the head of the regional cybercrime unit, noted that the case was given high priority due to the existence of a potential threat to the child.

Investigators stated that in his conversations with ChatGPT, the man wrote not only about killing his son, but also about the possibility of launching attacks on schools, churches, and police officers. He also searched for information regarding hazardous substances.

Suspicious items found at his home

During a search of the farmer's home, police discovered a number of suspicious items and substances. They are currently being examined by experts.

Investigators are also analyzing the suspect's mobile phone. They are trying to determine whether any practical actions were taken to implement the plans mentioned in the correspondence.

According to police, the man had little communication with his son and mainly paid child support. Investigators do not rule out that dissatisfaction with alimony payments could be one of the possible motives. However, no final conclusion has been made on this matter yet.

Farmer denies charges

The farmer himself stated that he had no intention of harming his son. His lawyer emphasized that the conversations with ChatGPT were conducted in a purely provocative manner, and no real actions were actually committed.

The man was held in detention for 54 days and released on August 13. He has not yet been formally charged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Following his release, he was ordered to wear an electronic tracking bracelet. He is also barred from communicating with his son and the boy's mother.

BrazilChatGPTOpenAIBrennu Andrade
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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