How much has the US national debt increased in two months?

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How much has the US national debt increased in two months?

The total US national debt approached $40.4 trillion in mid-October 2026. This figure indicates an increase of nearly $400 billion since the historic peak of $40 trillion recorded on August 19. This was reported based on data from the US Department of the Treasury.

The growth in debt is associated with federal government spending and budget deficits. Because US government expenditures exceed revenues, the government is forced to cover the missing funds through borrowing.

Another important aspect of the problem is the increase in interest payments on the national debt. In the 2026 fiscal year, the US federal budget deficit reached nearly $2 trillion, and the cost of servicing the national debt rose to record levels.

Economists are expressing concern that the growth of the national debt could put pressure on the country's financial stability in the long term. The ratio of debt to gross domestic product is also an important indicator: according to some forecasts, this ratio could approach 120 percent over the next decade.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics and other financial think tanks have emphasized that without serious changes in government spending and tax policy, the US debt is likely to continue growing. However, additional sources are required to cite the figure of the debt reaching $50 trillion within six years as a definitively confirmed forecast.

US national debtDepartment of the TreasuryPeterson Institute for International EconomicsFederal budget
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