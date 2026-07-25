Court Document: Green Grants Selected Based on Political Criteria

A new court filing by the Trump administration noted that a specific portion of federal "green" grants earmarked for cancellation last year was selected based on the political affiliation of the states.

Department of Energy attorney Jeff Novak wrote that criteria such as program effectiveness, legality, or cost reduction were not decisive in including the 284 grants on the cancellation list.

624 grants were initially reviewed

According to the court filing, the U.S. Department of Energy prepared a list of 624 grants that could be canceled.

Later, the White House Office of Management and Budget selected 284 grants from this list to be put into the separate cancellation phase. The remaining 340 grants were not canceled.

Indicator Quantity Grants initially reviewed 624 Included in the cancellation list 284 Grants not canceled 340

Nearly all of the 284 grants went to Democratic states

Jeff Novak stated that all but one of the 284 selected grants were associated with states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

It was also noted that these states are represented by two Democratic senators each.

"The Department of Energy acknowledges that the inclusion of grants in the October cancellation tranche was based solely on the political affiliation of the grant-receiving state," Novak wrote.

This statement has intensified debates over whether political factors were the primary criterion in the grant sorting process.

Effectiveness or cost criteria were not applied

The filing states that the inclusion of the 284 grants on the cancellation list was not related to:

program productivity;

legal issues;

budget savings;

cost reduction;

efficiency metrics.

Novak emphasized that none of these factors were used as a primary criterion during the October selection process.

The initial list was not compiled on a political basis

At the same time, the court document points out an important distinction.

Novak wrote that the political affiliation of the states was not taken into account when compiling the initial list of 624 grants proposed by the Department of Energy.

The political criterion was reportedly applied later, at the stage where the Office of Management and Budget selected 284 out of the 624 grants.

The filing could spark new political debates

The information presented to the court has brought back into question whether political views were used in the distribution and cancellation of federal funds.

The court is now expected to assess how closely the grant cancellation process complied with legal requirements. The provided text does not contain information on whether the Trump administration or the White House Office of Management and Budget provided separate comments on these allegations.

Do you think the political views of states should be taken into account when distributing or canceling federal grants? Leave your thoughts in the comments.