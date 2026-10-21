Commander who involved soldiers in building his private house detained in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the commander of one of the National Guard military units was detained on suspicion of abusing his official position. He is suspected of regularly involving his subordinate servicemen in the construction of his private house.

According to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, this case was revealed on October 20 in cooperation with the military prosecutor's office. According to preliminary data, the commander involved contract servicemen in construction work. Among them were also soldiers who were supposed to be on 24-hour duty at the military unit.

The materials collected based on the results of the inspection were sent to the military prosecutor's office. A criminal case has been initiated over this incident under Article 337 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan — «Abuse of official position».

As part of the investigation, the commander, whose identity was indicated by the initials I.A., was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of the city of Bishkek.