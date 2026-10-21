Commander who involved soldiers in building his private house detained in Kyrgyzstan

·54·World
Commander who involved soldiers in building his private house detained in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the commander of one of the National Guard military units was detained on suspicion of abusing his official position. He is suspected of regularly involving his subordinate servicemen in the construction of his private house.

According to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, this case was revealed on October 20 in cooperation with the military prosecutor's office. According to preliminary data, the commander involved contract servicemen in construction work. Among them were also soldiers who were supposed to be on 24-hour duty at the military unit.

The materials collected based on the results of the inspection were sent to the military prosecutor's office. A criminal case has been initiated over this incident under Article 337 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan — «Abuse of official position».

As part of the investigation, the commander, whose identity was indicated by the initials I.A., was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of the city of Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan National GuardState Committee for National Security of KyrgyzstanAbuse of official positionBishkek Main Internal Affairs Directorate temporary detention facility
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cries of the mothers: Bodies of soldiers who drowned in Kazakhstan brought homeCries of the mothers: Bodies of soldiers who drowned in Kazakhstan brought home26 September 10:29Former Russian Soldier's Urgent Appeal to Putin Shakes Social MediaFormer Russian Soldier's Urgent Appeal to Putin Shakes Social Media26 June 11:29What are the penalties for child abuse in Central Asia?What are the penalties for child abuse in Central Asia?17 October 18:59Tokayev's sharp criticism: The army is stuck in the last century, punishment for generals is inevitableTokayev's sharp criticism: The army is stuck in the last century, punishment for generals is inevitable28 September 07:53Sensation in Central Asia: «Arashan» sheep sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan (video)Sensation in Central Asia: «Arashan» sheep sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan (video)21 September 13:58Bloody Shootout Between SBU and GUR Officers: The Mysterious Abduction of an RDK CommanderBloody Shootout Between SBU and GUR Officers: The Mysterious Abduction of an RDK Commander3 September 17:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once