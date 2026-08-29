“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”

·4·World
“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, according to him, demanded strict punishment for individuals who receive funding from foreign forces and attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

The Kyrgyz leader stated this on August 29 in Bishkek during a garrison review involving security forces tasked with ensuring the safety of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and the VI World Nomad Games.

“We must strictly punish the few enemies of the people among us who succumb to the influence of foreign forces, receive funds from them, and attempt to destabilize the country and spread panic among the population. There will be no mercy for such people,” said Sadyr Japarov.

The President emphasized that “iron discipline” is one of the main conditions for the country's development and demanded a high level of professionalism and responsibility from law enforcement personnel.

Japarov also noted that the material and technical base of law enforcement agencies has been strengthened, staff salaries have been increased, social support measures have been expanded, and digital technologies have been introduced.

Police officers demonstrating something on the street to a group of men in suits.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz government announced that security measures in the country would be strengthened ahead of the SCO Heads of State Summit and the VI World Nomad Games.

The VI World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6. Nearly 3,000 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to participate. The games are included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The SCO Heads of State Summit is expected to be held in Bishkek from August 30 to September 1.

Currently, the SCO includes 10 countries: Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

“There will be no mercy for such people.” Sadyr Japarov called for the punishment of “enemies of the people”
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