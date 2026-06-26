A terrifying video appeal has appeared on social networks, garnering several million views in a short time and attracting the attention of international media. Alexander Lunin, former commander of the reconnaissance unit of the 'Sudoplatov' volunteer battalion of the Russian army, also known by the surname 'Pustovalov', sent a sharp statement directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the online publication 'Agentstvo. Novosti' and the 'Dozhd' TV channel.

Horrors in the Army: Torture and Suicide Orders

In his appeal, Lunin spoke openly about the terrifying system within the Russian army, the arbitrariness, and the violence of the commanders. According to him, Russian soldiers at the front are subjected to brutal torture and pressure for two main reasons:

When they refuse to carry out 'useless orders that amount to sending them to their deaths';

When they refuse to hand over their own funds (shares) to the commanders.

«Weapons May Turn Against the Kremlin!»

The most sensational and threatening part of the appeal was an unexpected warning addressed to the president. The former commander stated that if the situation continues in this manner, the consequences will be terrible:

«If I do not go to the Kremlin in the near future and appear live side-by-side with you, the army may turn its weapons against the Kremlin».

In another video, Lunin expressed his desire to meet Putin personally to convey the 'real truth that officials are hiding.' He emphasized that this concerns not only war participants but also unprecedented abuses committed by local leaders against ordinary citizens.

«Terrifying videos are coming from the front...»

Journalists from 'Agentstvo' managed to contact Lunin. During the conversation, the former soldier confirmed that he is receiving constant messages from acquaintances and ordinary soldiers at the front:

«I receive a lot of messages and video appeals. I am even afraid to post them on social networks because they contain very terrifying and tragic footage», — says the former commander.

Who is behind the appeal? Details of a mysterious meeting

Lunin claims that his decision to write this appeal was caused not only by the horrors at the front but also by an unexpected secret meeting. On June 24 of this year, in the village of Lizinovka in the Voronezh region, three mysterious men approached him.

They claimed that one was from the Ministry of Defense, the second from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), and the third from another special service associated with the Ministry of Defense. According to Lunin, these officials demanded that he record this video and signal the president that 'if the situation continues this way, everything will lead to very bad consequences.'

So far, the official Russian leadership and the Ministry of Defense have not responded to the former soldier's grave allegations regarding torture in the army and the risk of a pending rebellion.