Former Bishkek official in the SCNS basement: The mysterious arrest of Azamat Kadirov...

·17·World
Former Bishkek official in the SCNS basement: The mysterious arrest of Azamat Kadirov...

The sensational arrest of another high-ranking former official in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, has caused a major resonance in public and political circles. Azamat Kadirov, former vice-mayor of Bishkek, has been placed in the pre-trial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS / GKNB) of Kyrgyzstan, reported the Gazeta.kg publication. The Lenin District Court of the capital issued a corresponding ruling on the case, applying a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of two months against the former official.

Although a number of local mass media outlets reported Kadirov's detention on September 23, 2026, the SCNS and other official law enforcement agencies have not yet fully disclosed the exact reasons for the arrest or under which articles of the Criminal Code the charges are being brought. Notably, from November 2023 to June 2026, Azamat Kadirov served as the vice-mayor of Bishkek, directly overseeing the capital's most profitable and high-corruption-risk sectors — land use, urban architecture, construction, and digitalization.

So, does this mysterious arrest lie behind the illegal distribution of capital lands or financial schemes in construction, why are the special services keeping the investigation articles secret, and up to which other major officials will this anti-corruption wave in Kyrgyzstan reach?

"2-month arrest, SCNS basement, and secret articles": 5 key points of the Azamat Kadirov case

The most important facts and details regarding the detention of the former vice-mayor of Bishkek:

  • 2-month detention sanction from the Lenin Court: By court decision, Azamat Kadirov was chosen a preventive measure of imprisonment for a term of 2 months;

  • Placement in the SCNS pre-trial detention center: The former official is being held in the strict-regime pre-trial detention facility of the special service (SIZO GKNB);

  • Mysterious detention on September 23: Law enforcement agencies have not yet officially announced the exact articles regarding the detention operation that began a few days ago;

  • Was the curator of the most "lucrative" sectors: From November 2023 to June 2026, Kadirov managed land plots, construction, and architecture in the capital;

  • Major inspection wave in the capital: This arrest indicates that the activities of the Bishkek Mayor's Office over the past three years are being thoroughly audited.

Azamat Kadirov's activities: Comparison of job duties and potential investigation directions

An analysis of the former vice-mayor's scope of authority and related risk points:

Indicators and directions

Kadirov's powers during his vice-mayor term (2023–2026)

Potential risk zones under SCNS investigation

Land resource use

Control over leasing and distribution of municipal lands

Illegal allocation of land plots and conflict of interest

Urban planning and architecture

Approval of new projects, issuance of permits

Violation of the city master plan and turning a blind eye to illegal construction

Construction sector

Control over multi-story residential buildings and structures

Suspicious collusions with construction companies

Digitalization process

Capital's electronic services and budget procurement

Financial embezzlement in the implementation of ICT systems

Legal status

Former key curator of the government and mayor's office

Detained as a suspect in the SCNS pre-trial detention facility

Legal and anti-corruption expertise: Why was the vice-mayor's arrest an expected event?

Conclusions of Kyrgyz political scientists, lawyers, and independent analysts:

  • "Bishkek land and construction vortex": Land and construction issues in Bishkek are traditionally considered the most corrupt sectors; during the construction boom that escalated in the capital in 2023–2026, it was repeatedly sounded the alarm that violations were allowed in the allocation of many lands; it is a logical chain that the person who managed these areas fell into the crosshairs of the SCNS;

  • SCNS tactics of keeping information secret: The special service led by Jumgalbek Shabdanbekov usually keeps the articles secret until a large evidentiary base is collected, in order to prevent accomplices from fleeing; this means that other officials or businessmen may also be detained in Kadirov's case;

  • Practice of "returning property to the state": An unprecedented campaign to return illegally allocated land and objects to the state has been underway in Kyrgyzstan in recent years; decisions made during Kadirov's tenure are likely to be annulled, and assets worth billions of soms may be returned;

  • Two-month arrest — the firm stance of the investigation: The court's ruling to imprison Kadirov in the SCNS SIZO for two months, rather than bail or house arrest, indicates the severity of the charges and the weight of the evidence.

The imprisonment of Azamat Kadirov in the SCNS detention facility shows that "closed schemes" from previous years in the Bishkek city administration are being exposed and the strict wave towards the rule of law will continue.

In your opinion, can the arrest of former officials who controlled the capital's land and construction sector put an end to illegal construction in the city? How do you personally assess the arrest of the former vice-mayor by the Kyrgyz special services and the anti-corruption policy in the country? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational political event in our region with all your colleagues!

Azamat KadirovSCNSLenin District CourtBishkek vice-mayor
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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