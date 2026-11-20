Nurbek Sidigaliyev, a deputy of the Kyrgyz parliament, has proposed moving the country's capital to another region as a solution to the worsening traffic congestion in Bishkek. In his opinion, it is also necessary to expand the construction of overpasses and bridges in the city to improve the situation. This was reported by «Kaktus.media». Speaking at a Jogorku Kenesh meeting on November 18, the deputy said that during a visit to the city of Osh with his colleagues, he saw new bridges being built there. Emphasizing that this experience could also be applied in Bishkek, he recommended that the city mayor's office build overpasses at busy intersections. Specifically, the deputy stated the need to build such structures at the intersection of Chuy Avenue, as well as Tokombayev and Abraxmanov streets. He noted that such projects could help ease traffic flow and reduce congestion in the city.

Sidigaliyev also inquired about the cost of building one of the bridges in Osh. In response, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing and Communal Services, Nurdan Oruntayeva, stated that the construction of the overpass bridges had initially begun without the necessary documents being fully processed. Currently, the relevant documents are being prepared and construction costs are being calculated. Bishkek Mayor Aybek Junushaliyev also noted that the construction of similar bridges has begun in the capital. He cited the construction being carried out at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Avenue and L. Tolstoy Street as an example. He also announced plans to begin construction of an overpass on the Southern Magistral next year. The deputy praised the construction of roads and bridges in Osh and said that this experience should be widely implemented in Bishkek as well. "The roads and bridges there are very well built. We need to do the same here, otherwise we will not be able to solve the traffic problem. The situation is getting worse day by day. We must solve the problem this way or move the capital," said Sidigaliyev.