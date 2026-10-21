In the US, a bear entered a library and devoured honey and snacks (video)

·37·World
In the US, a bear entered a library and devoured honey and snacks (video)

In California, USA, a black bear broke into a library and ate the staff's snacks. After wandering around the building, the unexpected guest left on its own accord.

According to The Guardian, the incident occurred on October 14 at the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Free Library network. The bear entered around 06:10 local time, nearly four hours before the library opened.

At first, it raided the food kept for the staff. The bear ate peanut butter, peach desserts, cookies, and a jar of honey. After filling its belly, it strolled around the library's new releases section and information desk, and then headed outside. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Interestingly, the event coincided with the 100th anniversary of the first publication of the book about Winnie-the-Pooh, which is popular among children. Library representatives jokingly called the bear the new "librarian," noting that it might have been looking for a book about Winnie-the-Pooh.

At the same time, officials advised residents not to approach wild bears or feed them. They also reminded people of the necessity to store waste in special bear-proof containers and to keep car doors and windows locked.

Mammoth LakesCaliforniaWinnie-the-Pooh
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