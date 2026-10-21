In the US, a bear broke into a library and ate the staff's snacks

An unusual incident occurred in the US state of California: a black bear entered a library and ate snacks belonging to the staff. Interestingly, this event happened a few hours before the library opened.

According to The Guardian, the bear entered the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Free Library system four hours before it was scheduled to open.

The unexpected forest "guest" found the snacks belonging to the library staff. It ate peanut butter, cookies, and even a jar of honey. Having filled its stomach, the bear wandered around the building, inspecting the new releases section and the information desk. After that, it left the library.

Although the incident was unusual, local authorities reminded residents of the importance of following safety rules regarding wildlife. They advised the public not to approach black bears, not to feed them, and not to leave food out in the open.

It was also emphasized that people should use special bear-resistant trash cans and keep vehicle doors and windows closed.

While this incident astonished many due to the bear entering a library, experts remind people that human food can easily attract wild animals.