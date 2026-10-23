Magicians, fortune-tellers, and their clients to be put on a "blacklist" in Tajikistan

In Tajikistan, a large-scale campaign has been announced against superstition among the population, fraud, and cases of deceiving citizens through witchcraft and sorcery.

According to official information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of the country, from now on, individuals engaged in such illegal and deceptive activities, as well as those who turn to them, will be entered into a single special database (registry).

Who will end up on the special "blacklist"?

The ministry's report specifically notes that the circle of individuals under surveillance is very broad:

Fortune-tellers and magicians: Those who profit materially through witchcraft, fortune-telling, and deceiving the public;

Fake clerics: Certain individuals who present themselves as fake religious scholars or "mullahs" and provide illegal religious services;

Individuals involved in immorality and drug addiction: Prostitutes, their clients, and drug consumers;

Clients and relatives: Most importantly, citizens who have used the services of those engaged in such activities will also be registered under investigation.

Constant monitoring and reporting to organizations

Registered individuals will remain under the constant surveillance of law enforcement agencies:

Data exchange: In the event of official requests from relevant state and law enforcement agencies, the data of these individuals will be provided directly from the database;

Risk to personal reputation: This may significantly affect the future career and social status of these individuals.

"Do not stain your name in front of your children": MIA's appeal to citizens

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan urged all citizens to be vigilant and stay away from such categories of individuals: