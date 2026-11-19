The video shows the gold-colored cap of the bag's handle being opened with a nail file. Inside, a bundle wrapped in yellow fabric, tied with string and marked with mysterious symbols, is pulled out.

A bag gifted by a friend for a wedding has led to an unexpected incident. A video showing a strange item discovered inside the handle of a white bag has gone viral on social media.

The author of the video suggests that the item found could be a "curse" intended to harm the couple's marital happiness, born out of envy or ill intent. However, no evidence has been provided to support these claims.

The footage has sparked mixed reactions among internet users. While some argue that such situations should be taken seriously, others speculate that the event might have been staged specifically to gain views.

As of now, there is no definitive information regarding the origin of the item found inside the bag or the authenticity of the incident.