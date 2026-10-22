Fortune-tellers and sorcerers in Tajikistan to be placed under special surveillance

Control over activities related to fortune-telling, sorcery, superstition, and the defrauding of citizens is being strengthened in Tajikistan. The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to include individuals involved in such activities in a special database.

According to a statement released by the ministry on October 21, individuals from various categories will be included in the registry. Among them are fortune-tellers, practitioners of sorcery, and certain individuals presenting themselves as religious scholars.

Who will be included in the special registry?

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the database will not be limited to fortune-tellers and sorcerers. It may also include individuals involved in prostitution-related activities, their clients and associates, as well as drug users.

It is noted that individuals included in the list will remain under the supervision of relevant agencies. When necessary, information about them will be provided upon the request of authorized structures.

The Ministry appealed to citizens

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan urged the public to beware of individuals engaged in fraud and superstition-based activities.

The ministry's statement emphasized that staying away from such individuals is important for the citizens themselves and their families.

These measures are aimed at preventing superstition, fraud, and activities deemed harmful to society in the country.