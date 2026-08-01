Alleged witchcraft incident

·263·World
Alleged witchcraft incident

A video claiming that a woman was subjected to witchcraft has spread on social networks. It shows needles pierced through the eyes, nose, and throat areas of the woman in an old photograph.

Subsequent frames show that injuries have appeared in these exact spots on the woman. This situation is causing various speculations among social media users.

Some observers linked the situation in the photo to witchcraft. In the comments, the actions of the person who committed this act were condemned. Many wrote that such evil will return to the doer.

The real cause of the incident and how true the situations in the video are remain unknown.

WitchcraftSocial MediaViral VideoInvestigationSuperstition
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