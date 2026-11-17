A video showing a piece of paper with strange symbols taped to the underside of a car is spreading widely on social media. This discovery has sparked various speculations among internet users.

In the video, a driver notices the paper taped to the underside of the vehicle while inspecting it. Upon removing and opening the paper, it is revealed to contain various incomprehensible symbols and an image of a skeleton.

Some social media users are linking these symbols to witchcraft. However, there is currently no concrete information regarding the actual purpose of the paper, or who placed it under the car and why.

Therefore, claims that the discovery is related to witchcraft remain unconfirmed speculation.

The situation in the video has triggered heated discussions online. Questions are arising among users as to whether this is someone's prank or an act done for other purposes.