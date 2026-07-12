Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market

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Cobalt is losing its former position in the Uzbekistan car market

Sales of the Cobalt model have significantly declined in the Uzbekistan automotive market. In the first half of 2026, nearly 41,000 units of this model were sold. This is 26,600 fewer compared to the same period in 2025.

The decline is estimated to be around 40 percent. This shift is attributed to increased market competition and a wider range of choices for buyers.

For many years, the Cobalt has been one of the primary models in the budget segment. It was a top seller not necessarily because it was the best car, but because its price was relatively affordable and there were few alternative options.

Recently, however, models such as the Onix, Tracker, Kia Sonet, and BYD have begun to sell more actively. These vehicles are attracting buyers with various price points and features.

UzAuto's market share has also dropped from 82.4 percent to 77.6 percent over the year. These figures indicate that the automotive market in Uzbekistan is gradually changing.

ЎзбекистонCobaltUzAutoKia SonetBYD
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