It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to

·228·Culture
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to

New details have emerged regarding the future wife of Uzbekistan national football team player Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

Many fans were curious about which region the footballer's chosen bride is from. According to available information, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's future wife is from the Chust district of the Namangan region.

Thus, the talented footballer can now jokingly be called a son-in-law of the Namangan region.

This good news is being warmly received by the footballer's fans. Many users on social media are congratulating the young couple, wishing them a happy and strong family, mutual love, and a prosperous life.

We also extend our best wishes to the young family and hope that Abbosbek Fayzullayev will find great success, happiness, and good fortune not only on the football pitch but also in his family life.

These days, the footballer is busy with wedding preparations. According to reports, his wedding reception is scheduled to take place on July 10 at one of the wedding halls in Tashkent. The pre-wedding morning pilaf ceremonies were held in the Sirdaryo region and Tashkent city.

Abbosbek FayzullayevNamanganTashkentSirdaryoChust
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