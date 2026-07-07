Which documents are drivers required to carry starting July 1?

The Road Safety Service has provided clarification regarding reports that driver documents have been fully digitized as of July 1.

It is stated that while some documents can be verified by an inspector through an information system, the requirement for drivers to carry their passport or ID card to verify their identity remains in effect.

Original passport or ID card must be present

When requested by a traffic police inspector, a driver must present a document verifying their identity.

One of the following must be in its original form:

biometric passport;

ID card.

Therefore, driving a vehicle without a passport or ID card is not permitted.

Which documents are verified electronically?

Starting July 1, it is no longer mandatory to carry certain documents in paper or plastic card form.

Inspectors will verify the following through state information systems:

driver's license;

vehicle registration certificate (technical passport);

insurance policy;

power of attorney;

permit for tinted windows.

Therefore, if the data for these documents is available in the electronic database, they are not required to be presented separately.

Reports of full digitization refuted

The Road Safety Service has refuted information suggesting that all documents can be shown via a mobile phone.

Although the new procedure simplifies the document verification process, the requirement regarding identity documents remains unchanged.

What should drivers not forget?

It is essential to carry a passport or ID card before hitting the road. The remaining primary vehicle documents will be verified electronically through state systems.

In short, while the license may be in an electronic database, the driver themselves cannot be without identification.