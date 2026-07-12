Fighters divided after McGregor's defeat

·96·Sport
Fighters divided after McGregor's defeat

Conor McGregor's return after a five-year hiatus ended dramatically within seconds. The former Irish champion was quickly defeated in Las Vegas after suffering a knee injury early in his fight against Max Holloway.

This event sparked mixed reactions among the MMA and boxing worlds. While some expressed sympathy for McGregor, others met the situation with harsh sarcasm.

Makhachev targets Conor with one sentence

UFC champion Islam Makhachev expressed his reaction very briefly:

"Conor beat Conor. Congratulations, Max."

This sentiment became one of the most widely shared reactions on social media.

Crawford and Dos Anjos' reactions

Former undisputed world boxing champion Terence Crawford made a sharp point about the situation:

"It's amazing how God punishes those who speak ill of me."

Rafael Dos Anjos joked at first, then expressed sympathy for McGregor:

"What, is it that little toe again? But joking aside, I feel sorry for Conor. This fight shouldn't have ended like this."

Some immediately demanded a rematch

WBC champion Ryan Garcia did not accept such an end to the fight.

"A rematch is needed immediately. As soon as the knee heals, they must meet again."

Matt Frevola also hinted that Holloway could wait for a third fight.

Teddy Atlas offered the harshest criticism

Renowned trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas focused on McGregor's condition after the long layoff:

"The main lesson is that you should never bet on a fighter who hasn't fought in five years and is bloated."

Belal Muhammad linked the situation to Michael Chandler, joking that he had "cursed" the fight.

Jokes about the purse also increased

Kevin Lee sarcastically mentioned that Holloway won without doing much in the fight:

"Big paycheck, didn't gain weight, didn't throw a single punch, and won."

Derek Brunson pointed out the massive amount of money Conor earned in such a short time:

"Making 30 million in less than a minute is just a dream."

"Holloway's aura tore the ligament"

Mike Davis left one of the strangest and most viral comments:

"Max Holloway's aura tore the ligament in Conor's knee."

Paulo Costa joked that McGregor would return with an "iron calf and an iron cruciate ligament."

There were also those who expressed sympathy

Kenny Florian called mixed martial arts the "most ungrateful sport." His opinion alluded to the fact that McGregor's long-awaited return was ruined in a few seconds.

Thus, Conor McGregor's latest defeat has once again divided the MMA world: sympathy on one side, and brutal jokes on the other. Now the main question is — will he dare to return again after the injury?

Конор МакгрегорМакс ХоллоуэйИслам МахачевЮФСLas Vegas
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