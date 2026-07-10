To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

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To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

Mercedes-AMG has officially unveiled a fully electrified version of its iconic CLA 45 model. The new electric vehicle will be available in both sedan and Shooting Brake (wagon) body styles. The model stands out from the base electric CLA versions not only with its aggressive exterior design but also with its remarkably enhanced technical capabilities. Zamin.uz has gathered all the details about this sports electric car.

3 motors and 671 horsepower: Terrifying power

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is equipped with three powerful electric motors with a total output of 671 horsepower. This is nearly double the output compared to the base electric CLA models (268 and 349 horsepower).

  • Acceleration: The sedan model reaches 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds, while the Shooting Brake version achieves it in 3.2 seconds.

  • Top speed: In standard configuration, it is 249 km/h. If the special AMG Dynamic Plus package is installed, the speed limiter is raised to 270 km/h.

  • Range: On a single full charge, the sedan can cover 669 km, and the Shooting Brake can cover 640 km.

To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

Gasoline engine sound and seat vibration

For those who miss the authentic sports car feel while driving an electric vehicle, Mercedes engineers have come up with a brilliant solution. The car simulates the sound of a traditional gasoline engine with high precision.

Furthermore, special vibration motors are installed in the front seats, which provide a sporty vibration to allow the driver to feel the power of the motor during movement.

To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

Artificial intelligence-level "Smart" battery

One of the most interesting features of the new model is the predictive battery management system. This system analyzes the route and trajectory in advance:

  1. It identifies parts of the road that require maximum power (such as long straights) and adjusts the battery to provide maximum output.

  2. In sharp turns, it automatically reduces power delivery to ensure safety and traction.

Another unique function: The car disconnects the front-wheel drive at speeds up to 100 km/h to save energy. If additional traction is needed on the road, the system can engage the front-wheel drive in just 1 millisecond (1 ms).

To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

Race car design and 4-seater luxury interior

The AMG version features a 24 mm wider track compared to the standard model, adaptive suspension, an active rear spoiler, and powerful ventilated brake discs.

The interior creates a true racing atmosphere: sporty bucket seats, a completely new center console, and a special AMG steering wheel are installed. The cabin is designed for four passengers, with the rear row consisting of two separate comfortable seats.

To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

Technical comparison of Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 modifications

Body type

0–100 km/h acceleration

Range on a single charge

Top speed (AMG Dynamic Plus)

Sedan

3.0 seconds

669 km

270 km/h

Universal (Shooting Brake)

3.2 seconds

640 km

270 km/h

To "100" in 3 seconds: Mercedes unveils the new 671-horsepower electric CLA 45

Official sales of the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 electric car are planned to begin next year. Prices will be announced closer to the start of sales.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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